Queen 'desperately unhappy' over Lilibet Diana's name

With news of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcoming their little girl Lilibet Diana many wondered what would be the Queen’s reaction once she found out about the name of the little girl.

According to royal biographer Angela Levin the Queen is said to be “desperately unhappy” over the name because of the couple’s strained relationship with the royal family.

Furthermore, using the name Lilibet, which is the Queen’s nickname, is thought to be “rude” as it was very private between her and her late husband Prince Philip.

"I think she's desperately unhappy because they were desperately rude about her," she said.

"I don't think it's a good idea. I think it's quite rude to her Majesty the Queen.

"It was a very private nickname from her husband who hasn't been dead for very long.

"Prince Charles would never dream of referring to his mother as Lilibet.

"He's never used it - it was a special name, especially for the Duke of Edinburgh."