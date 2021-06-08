 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Jun 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Drake Bell’s ex speaks out on his arrest after accusing him of physical abuse

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 08, 2021

Drake Bell’s ex speaks out on his arrest after accusing him of physical abuse

American actor Drake Bell’s ex-girlfriend Melissa Lingafelt has broken her silence after his arrest over alleged child endangerment.

Lingafelt had accused the former Nickelodeon star of physical and verbal abuse and for being interested in minor girls back in 2020.

Bell had denied his ex-girlfriend’s allegations in a statement given to Variety at the time.

Now, following his arrest, Lingafelt took to TikTok and commented on the entire episode with a ‘told you so’ remark.

Underneath a video showing her smirking over headlines about Bell’s arrest, she wrote: "gonn’ act like I didn’t tell you guys. Too bad him having a kid to clean up his image aint work.”

Last week, the Drake and Josh actor pleaded not guilty to the charges of attempted endangerment of a child and for disseminating matter harmful to juveniles in the area on Thursday.

According to a report by WJW, the accusations against Bell are connected to his internet chats with an underage person from December 2017, where his messages were “sexual in nature.”

Moreover, it was revealed that the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office stated that the 15-year-old alleged victim had filed a report in 2018 with her local police department in Canada back in October 2018, a year after the incident had occurred in Cleveland.

The report further claims that Cleveland police had investigated the matter after getting notified by Canadian authorities.

The probe discovered that Bell and the alleged victim had formed a relationship years before after which she attended a concert of the actor in December 2017 in Cleveland.

It was reported that at the concert, “[Drake] Bell violated his duty of care and, in doing so, created a risk of harm to the victim.”

Apart from that, the investigation also found out that Bell had allegedly sent inappropriate messages to the victim during the months before the concert.

He was arraigned in Cuyahoga County court but is now free on a $2,500 personal bond. He agreed to maintain no contact with the alleged victim.

The singer and actor’s custody occurred following an indictment on May 21.

More From Entertainment:

Gigi Hadid reunites with Zayn Malik after his heated altercation at NYC bar

Gigi Hadid reunites with Zayn Malik after his heated altercation at NYC bar
Jennifer Lopez ‘always loved’ Ben Affleck and wants them to work things out: source

Jennifer Lopez ‘always loved’ Ben Affleck and wants them to work things out: source
Angelina Jolie, kids celebate her birthday in NYC after Brad Pitit wins joins custody

Angelina Jolie, kids celebate her birthday in NYC after Brad Pitit wins joins custody
Shailene Woodley says she and Aaron Rodgers were 'meant to be together'

Shailene Woodley says she and Aaron Rodgers were 'meant to be together'
Loki is gender-fluid, new teaser for Marvel’s Disney+ series confirms

Loki is gender-fluid, new teaser for Marvel’s Disney+ series confirms

How Meghan Markle honoured mom Doria Ragland by naming baby girl 'Lili'

How Meghan Markle honoured mom Doria Ragland by naming baby girl 'Lili'
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck introducing themselves to friends as couple: source

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck introducing themselves to friends as couple: source

Princess Diana's voice coach deems rift between Harry and Charles 'unfortunate'

Princess Diana's voice coach deems rift between Harry and Charles 'unfortunate'
Carey Mulligan to star in feature film on Harvey Weinstein scandal

Carey Mulligan to star in feature film on Harvey Weinstein scandal
How Princess Diana would have reacted to Harry, Meghan’s daughter’s name

How Princess Diana would have reacted to Harry, Meghan’s daughter’s name
Jason Sudeikis still ‘upset and angry’ over Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles’ relationship

Jason Sudeikis still ‘upset and angry’ over Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles’ relationship

Prince Harry gets invited by Queen Elizabeth as she attempts to bury the hatchet

Prince Harry gets invited by Queen Elizabeth as she attempts to bury the hatchet

Latest

view all