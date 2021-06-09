 
Disney drops trailer of animated adventure film - Ron’s Gone Wrong

Walt Disney Studios has dropped the trailer for an animated comedy adventure Ron’s Gone Wrong. The Disney studios also announced that the animation film will hit worldwide theatres on October 22 this year. 

The film Ron’s Gone Wrong is a joint project of 20th Century Studios and London-based Locksmith Animation. The film marks the U.K. CG animation studio’s debut for the theatrical release. 

Ron’s Gone Wrong unfolds the story of friendship between a middle-school boy and his faulty robot. It is the story of Barney, a socially awkward middle-schooler. He develops a friendship with Ron, a digitally connected device - his “Best Friend Out of the Box.” 

Disney, celebrating Best Friend’s Day on June 8 released the trailer for the adventure film. 

Check out the trailer of Ron’s Gone Wrong.


