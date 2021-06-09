 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 09 2021
By
Reuters

Chris Harrison exits 'Bachelor' after racism controversy

By
Reuters

Wednesday Jun 09, 2021

Chris Harrison will not be returning after temporarily stepping aside in February

The host of television's popular Bachelor dating show franchise is leaving after almost 20 years, ABC Entertainment said on Tuesday, following a furor over racially insensitive remarks.

Chris Harrison, who has hosted ABC's The Bachelor and spinoffs including The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise since 2002, will not be returning after temporarily stepping aside in February, ABC and production company Warner Horizon said in a joint statement.

“Chris Harrison is stepping aside as host of The Bachelor franchise. We are thankful for his many contributions over the past 20 years and wish him all the best on his new journey,” the companies said in a statement.

Harrison said in an Instagram post that he had enjoyed "a truly incredible run" as host.

"While my two-decade journey is wrapping up, the friendships I’ve made will last a lifetime," he added.

Harrison's future with the franchise has been in limbo since February when he sparked controversy for comments he made defending "The Bachelor" contestant Rachael Kirkconnell, who won in March when she was paired up with Matt James, the first-ever Black male lead.

Images of Kirkconnell attending an antebellum-themed fraternity party in 2018, and wearing Native American attire while she was a college student, surfaced on social media while the show was airing.

Harrison's comments fueled a long-running debate about a lack of diversity on the Bachelor franchise and came at a time of a wider reckoning in the United States following mass protests in 2020 over the deaths of unarmed Black men and women while in police custody.

Despite launching in 2002, the franchise did not have a Black person as a lead contestant until 2017, when Rachel Lindsay was cast as the first Black "Bachelorette."

Both Harrison and Kirkconnell later apologized for their comments and actions, and Harrison said he was stepping aside temporarily as host.

Tuesday's statement did not say who would replace Harrison as host of the franchise.

"The Bachelor" and its spin-off shows are among the most -watched and discussed shows on ABC, with a fan following known as Bachelor Nation.

More From Entertainment:

Alyssa Milano has her eyes set on a House seat as she considers a career switch

Alyssa Milano has her eyes set on a House seat as she considers a career switch
Prince Harry and Prince Charles are back in contact, all thanks to Lilibet

Prince Harry and Prince Charles are back in contact, all thanks to Lilibet
Elizabeth Olsen weighs in on the future of ‘WandaVision’

Elizabeth Olsen weighs in on the future of ‘WandaVision’
Princess Eugenie clashed with Beatrice for shunning Harry, Meghan Markle

Princess Eugenie clashed with Beatrice for shunning Harry, Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle ‘reached out’ to Kate Middleton for ‘secret talks’ about reconciliation

Meghan Markle ‘reached out’ to Kate Middleton for ‘secret talks’ about reconciliation

Angelina Jolie was mistaken for an ‘evil witch’ at a refugee camp in Venezuela

Angelina Jolie was mistaken for an ‘evil witch’ at a refugee camp in Venezuela

Victoria Beckham sends fans wild as she shares Spice Girls throwback photo

Victoria Beckham sends fans wild as she shares Spice Girls throwback photo
Julie Burchill sacked over racist comments about Harry and Meghan’s baby girl Lilibet

Julie Burchill sacked over racist comments about Harry and Meghan’s baby girl Lilibet
Beyoncé's friend Michelle Williams opens up about their friendship

Beyoncé's friend Michelle Williams opens up about their friendship
Brad Pitt to produce new film on Harvey Weinstein

Brad Pitt to produce new film on Harvey Weinstein
Keanu Reeves, Kevin Hart, Kate McKinnon join The Rock In DC League Of Super-Pets

Keanu Reeves, Kevin Hart, Kate McKinnon join The Rock In DC League Of Super-Pets
Salma Hayek recalls her experience of working with Harvey Weinstein

Salma Hayek recalls her experience of working with Harvey Weinstein

Latest

view all