Wednesday Jun 09 2021
Prince Charles beaming with joy since Lilibet's arrival, calls it 'happy news'

Wednesday Jun 09, 2021

Prince Charles has put his feud with Harry behind despite the latter's bitter remarks

Prince Charles is bursting with joy since the birth of his grand daughter Lilibet and cannot contain his happiness.

The Prince of Wales has put his feud with Harry behind despite the latter's bitter remarks about his father's lack of parenting skills.

Charles publicly addressed the birth of Lilibet in on Tuesday during a tour of the BMW Mini factory in Oxford, UK.

Talking about the development of battery-powered vehicles for environment conservation, Charles said, “The development of technology like electric vehicles … is vital for maintaining the health of our world for future generations, something I am only too aware of today, having recently become a grandfather for the fifth time.

“Such happy news really does remind one of the necessity of continued innovation in this area — especially around sustainable battery technology — in view of the legacy we bequeath to our grandchildren.”

According to sources, Harry and Meghan Markle are planning to take son Archie and daughter Lilibet to the UK to meet the royal family on the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee next year.

