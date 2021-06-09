Lindsey Buckingham's wife files for divorce after 21 years

Singer Lindsey Buckingham's has filed for divorce after 21 years of marriage.

According to a report in TMZ, Kristen Messner, 50, filed for divorce in Los Angeles.

The couple reportedly married in 2000 and have three children above the age of 17 together.



Lindsey Buckingham had met Messner, in 1990s after he was photographed by her for one of his solo albums.



The report of the couple's divorce came as Lindsey Buckingham announced his first solo album since 2011’s Seeds We Sow.

