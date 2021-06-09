 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 09 2021
By
Web Desk

Lindsey Buckingham's wife files for divorce after 21 years

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 09, 2021

Singer Lindsey Buckingham's has filed for divorce after 21 years of marriage.

According to a report in TMZ, Kristen Messner, 50, filed for divorce in Los Angeles.

The couple reportedly married in 2000 and have three children above the age of 17 together.

Lindsey Buckingham had met Messner, in 1990s after he was photographed by her for one of his solo albums.

The report of the couple's divorce came as Lindsey Buckingham  announced his first solo album since 2011’s Seeds We Sow.

More From Entertainment:

British actor Ben Roberts dies

British actor Ben Roberts dies

Khloe Kardashian claps back at toll who called her 'alien' over plastic surgery

Khloe Kardashian claps back at toll who called her 'alien' over plastic surgery
Blake Shelton jokes about 'living off' of fiancee Gwen Stefani in LA

Blake Shelton jokes about 'living off' of fiancee Gwen Stefani in LA
Ariana Grande’s brother Frankie Grande engaged to Hale Leon

Ariana Grande’s brother Frankie Grande engaged to Hale Leon
5SOS' lead singer Luke Hemmings proposes to girlfriend Sierra Deaton

5SOS' lead singer Luke Hemmings proposes to girlfriend Sierra Deaton
‘Friends’ director Ben Winston responds to backlash after reunion episode

‘Friends’ director Ben Winston responds to backlash after reunion episode

Katy Perry unveils bts clips of ‘Electric’ Pokémon collaboration

Katy Perry unveils bts clips of ‘Electric’ Pokémon collaboration
Selena Gomez walks fans through her ‘Life In Looks’

Selena Gomez walks fans through her ‘Life In Looks’
Brad Pitt can't wait for 'fresh' start with kids after winning joint custody

Brad Pitt can't wait for 'fresh' start with kids after winning joint custody
Tom Hiddleston fanboys over Shah Rukh Khan in new promotional video

Tom Hiddleston fanboys over Shah Rukh Khan in new promotional video

Olivia Rodrigo drops bts video from ‘Good 4 U’

Olivia Rodrigo drops bts video from ‘Good 4 U’
Selena Gomez gets vulnerable as she talks about her body image issues

Selena Gomez gets vulnerable as she talks about her body image issues

Latest

view all