Meghan or Harry: Who does 'absolutely beautiful' baby Lili resemble with?

Meghan and Harry couldn't be happier, as their daughter Lilibet is a mirror reflection of them both

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex couldn't be happier, as their bundle of joy is a mirror reflection of them both.

“Lili is more perfect than Harry and Meghan could ever imagine,” a source told Us Weekly.

“They are so in love with her, and she’s absolutely beautiful. She’s a cross between Harry and Meghan," the insider added.

Baby Lili came into the world on June 4. Her birth was announced in a statement two days later by Harry and Meghan.

“Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet,” the Sussexes announcement read on their Archewell website.

“Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales," it added.