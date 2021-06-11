 
Friday Jun 11 2021
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle express interest to work with dancer Ashley Banjo

Friday Jun 11, 2021

Ashley Banjo has made the revelation that a project with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be on the horizon.

The speculation comes after the dancer and his Diversity bandmates caught flak after their Britain’s Got Talent dance performance sparked controversy.

In their Black Lives Matter performance, a white police officer could be seen kneeling on him causing a flood of nearly 30,000 complaints.

The BAFTA-winning performance touched the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and they expressed interest in working with him.

"There's been a couple of conversations,” revealed Ashley. "I think the paths might cross at some point, I'm not sure how.”

“But, yeah. I'm hoping that our paths cross. That's all I'm going to say. Keep it under wraps as they say.

"We've got loads of like loads of common ground, things that we just both relate on.

“At the time the conversation was really needed. It was just one of many conversations I had that was like, got me through that sort of like really deep, like dark period," he said.

