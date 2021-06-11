 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Jun 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Lori Harvey touches ‘high road’ stance on Michael B. Jordan dig

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 11, 2021

Lori Harvey touches ‘high road’ stance on Michael B. Jordan dig

Steve Harvey’s daughter Lori Harvey recently sat down for a chat and got candid about her decision to take the “high road” regarding her ex-boyfriend’s recent digs against Michael B. Jordan.

For those unversed with the dig, it occurred two weeks ago in 42 Dugg’s extended version of Maybach, as part of a lyrical swipe against Michael B. Jordan. It read, “Tell Harvey I don’t want her.”

While social media blew up into a frenzy, Lori Harvey kept her cool and chose “the high road.”

She later addressed the situation in an interview with Bustle and was quoted saying, “I just try to stay up here and take the high road in every situation.”

“I think they get from me that I try to just not let any type of negativity or rumors or anything like that make me stoop down to that level and go back and forth with it or whatever. Just maintain my position of I know who I am, I know what's going on.”

More From Entertainment:

Warner Bros. plans anime movie in 'Lord of the Rings' series

Warner Bros. plans anime movie in 'Lord of the Rings' series
American band 'Flaming Lips' seeks Elon Musk's help to perform at ISS

American band 'Flaming Lips' seeks Elon Musk's help to perform at ISS
James Corden under fire for Spill Your Guts segment for 'anti-Asian hate'

James Corden under fire for Spill Your Guts segment for 'anti-Asian hate'
US first lady to visit British school with Kate Middleton

US first lady to visit British school with Kate Middleton
Name of 'Aquaman 2' film revealed

Name of 'Aquaman 2' film revealed
Kanye West unfollows Kim Kardashian, sisters on Twitter amid Irina Shayk romance

Kanye West unfollows Kim Kardashian, sisters on Twitter amid Irina Shayk romance
Video: Kate Middleton, Jill Biden visit primary school

Video: Kate Middleton, Jill Biden visit primary school

Robin Williams’s son announces birth of daughter Zola

Robin Williams’s son announces birth of daughter Zola
BTS release ‘Room Live' to celebrate 2021 Festa

BTS release ‘Room Live' to celebrate 2021 Festa
Kris Jenner gives her blessings to Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker

Kris Jenner gives her blessings to Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker
Queen to attend reception with G7 leaders in Cornwall

Queen to attend reception with G7 leaders in Cornwall

Latest

view all