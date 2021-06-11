American band 'Flaming Lips' seeks Elon Musk's help to perform at ISS

American band Flaming Lips have sought Elon Musk's help to perform at the International Space Station (ISS).

In an interview, band's front man Wayne Coyne expressed the hope that the SpaceX CEO would make their dream come true.

"I think he's cool and I think he's got big ideas that are actually working," Coyne said referring to the Tesla chief.

"We've always said that we want to be the first band to play on the International Space Station, and I feel like to even say that on your show, he might be listening," the singer was quoted as saying while talking to Audacity.

The Flaming Lips made headlines this year when they held a show during the coronavirus pandemic while inside plastic bubbles.

Those who attended the show were also provided their own bubble upon entry.