Watch: Kate Middleton responds to question about Lilibet, daughter of Meghan and Harry

Kate Middleton on Friday said she can't wait to meet her niece Lilibet, the newborn daughter of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The Duchess of Sussex was asked about Lili by NBC journalist Andrea Micthcell

"I wish her all the very best," Kate Middleton said. "I can’t wait to meet her. We haven’t met her yet. I hope that will be soon."

Kate added that she has not seen her baby niece on FaceTime yet, either. Lili was born on June 4 at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, California, joining older brother Archie, 2, to make it a family of four.



