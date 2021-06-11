 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Jun 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Watch: Kate Middleton responds to question about Lilibet, daughter of Meghan and Harry

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 11, 2021

Kate Middleton on Friday said she can't wait to meet her niece Lilibet, the newborn daughter of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The Duchess of Sussex was asked about Lili by NBC journalist Andrea Micthcell

"I wish her all the very best,"  Kate Middleton said. "I can’t wait to meet her. We haven’t met her yet. I hope that will be soon."

Kate added that she has not seen her baby niece on FaceTime yet, either. Lili was born on June 4 at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, California, joining older brother Archie, 2, to make it a family of four.


More From Entertainment:

Buckingham Palace ‘done with’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s digs

Buckingham Palace ‘done with’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s digs
Nicole Kidman shares joys of playing Lucielle Ball in 'Being the Ricardos'

Nicole Kidman shares joys of playing Lucielle Ball in 'Being the Ricardos'
Ed Sheeran toches on ‘nervousness’ over upcoming solo

Ed Sheeran toches on ‘nervousness’ over upcoming solo
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘allowed’ to enjoy birth ‘in peace’ after Megxit

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘allowed’ to enjoy birth ‘in peace’ after Megxit
Queen Elizabeth to ‘fight back’ against Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Queen Elizabeth to ‘fight back’ against Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Katrina chooses not to react to Anil Kapoor's son's remarks about her relationship with Vicky Kaushal

Katrina chooses not to react to Anil Kapoor's son's remarks about her relationship with Vicky Kaushal
Cops frustrated over fake complaints to Jennifer Lopez's house

Cops frustrated over fake complaints to Jennifer Lopez's house
Warner Bros. plans anime movie in 'Lord of the Rings' series

Warner Bros. plans anime movie in 'Lord of the Rings' series
Khloe Kardashian touches on ‘future plans’ with Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian touches on ‘future plans’ with Tristan Thompson
Photos: Kanye West spotted in France with model Irina Shayk

Photos: Kanye West spotted in France with model Irina Shayk
American band 'Flaming Lips' seeks Elon Musk's help to perform at ISS

American band 'Flaming Lips' seeks Elon Musk's help to perform at ISS
Kim Kardashian’s romantic plans laid bare: ‘She’d love to share her life’

Kim Kardashian’s romantic plans laid bare: ‘She’d love to share her life’

Latest

view all