Angelina Jolie puts on a stylish display as she returns from birthday trip with kids

Angelina Jolie showed off her grace in a trench coat as she returned home from birthday trip with her six children amid court battle with ex-husband Brad Pitt.



The Hollywood actress was spotted departing from JFK Airport on Thursday with her six children after enjoying trip to New York City for her 46th birthday.

The Maleficent star put her elegance on display as she rocked a long brown trench coat over a black maxi dress and brown Salvatore Ferragamo leather sandals.

Brad Pitt's ex-wife was looking a superheroine and wearing a black protective face mask as she held onto a large white and navy blue monogrammed tote from Celine and lugged along a large black Louis Vuitton rolling bag.

Angelina Jolie was joined by all her children : Maddox, Pax, 17, and Knox, 12, as well as daughters Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and Vivienne, 12.