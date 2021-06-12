 
Saturday Jun 12 2021
Web Desk

Angelina Jolie puts on a stylish display as she returns from birthday trip with kids

Web Desk

Saturday Jun 12, 2021

Angelina Jolie showed off her grace in a trench coat as she returned home from birthday trip with her six children amid court battle with ex-husband Brad Pitt.

The Hollywood actress was spotted departing from JFK Airport on Thursday with her six children after enjoying trip to New York City for her 46th birthday.

The Maleficent star put her elegance on display as she rocked a long brown trench coat over a black maxi dress and brown Salvatore Ferragamo leather sandals.

Brad Pitt's ex-wife was looking a superheroine and wearing a black protective face mask as she held onto a large white and navy blue monogrammed tote from Celine and lugged along a large black Louis Vuitton rolling bag.

Angelina Jolie was joined by all her children : Maddox, Pax, 17, and Knox, 12, as well as daughters Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and Vivienne, 12.

Jennifer Lopez's latest move proves she's in love with her ex fiance Ben Affleck

Emma Corrin explains how she avoided getting swept up in the powerful legacy of Diana

Demi Lovato thought their career would take a hit if they ‘lived their truth’

Blake Lively honours her late father Ernie Lively on Instagram

Angelina Jolie to appeal recent joint custody ruling in her court war with Brad Pitt

Neglected creator of ´Bambi´ celebrated in Vienna show

Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram's engagement pictures and videos go viral

Billie Eilish turns heads as she steps out with her boyfriend Matthew Tyler

Kate Middleton extends olive branch to Meghan Markle with her sweet gesture

Kate Middleton says 'it was great to host Jill Biden' as she shares pictures with US first lady

H.E.R announces release date of debut album Back Of My Mind

Liam Hemsworth makes relationship with Gabriella Brooks official

