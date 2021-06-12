 
Saturday Jun 12 2021
Queen Elizabeth celebrates her official birthday

Saturday Jun 12, 2021

Queen Elizabeth II celebrated her official birthday today and to mark the occasion a military parade was held in the Quadrangle of Windsor Castle.

The Queen celebrates two birthdays each year: her actual birthday on 21 April and her official birthday on (usually) the second Saturday in June.

Today is The Queen’s Official Birthday.

To mark the occasion a military parade in the Quadrangle of Windsor Castle was held by the Household Division, and the Queen’s Colour of F Company Scots Guards was trooped.

The Royal Family shared adorable photos from the ceremony on its official Instagram and Twitter handles.

Trooping the Colour has marked the official birthday of the British Sovereign for over 260 years.

The parade closed with a fly-past by the @rafredarrows, and a 41 Gun Royal Salute by The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery.

On April 21, Queen Elizabeth marked her 95th birthday at Windsor Castle with no public celebrations.

