Dave Bautista to play Jason Momoa's brother in second season of 'See'

Dave Bautista on Friday said he is honored to become part of the TV series "See" which features Jason Momoa and Alfre Woodard in leading roles.



According to the actor, he would play brother of Jason Momoa in American science fiction drama series produced for Apple TV+.

"Always stretching myself as a performer but this was a special experience for more reasons than I can put into words," he wrote while sharing a picture of his character from "See".

"Love and cherish my #SEE family and I’m excited for everyone to watch the continuing saga of #BabaVoss in a new world without sight .

The second season, according to the actor would stream on Apple TV on August 27th.





