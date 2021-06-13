 
Sunday Jun 13 2021
Vin Diesel shares why Fast & Furious saga is coming to an end

Sunday Jun 13, 2021

Actor Vin Diesel opened up about the ending of the epic Fast & Furious saga which will come with the release of F10 and F11.

During a press junket for F9, the actor explained why the higher ups decided to close the chapter on the saga for good.

"Every story deserves its own ending," he said. 

"I know people are going to feel like it doesn't have to end, but I think all good things should. There are reasons for a finale. I think this franchise has deserved it,

"This franchise was born from the pavement, from the concrete. The world just championed this underdog to a place where it has already surpassed all of these other franchises. But the franchise has a soul and that soul has to rest."

F9 movie director Justin Lin shared that the idea to conclude the story came up with a conversation with Vin.

Apparently, the actor gave Justin the idea about "closing up the saga now” and as per the director "nine is kind of the first film of the final chapter" where they are "reconfiguring everything, so that the next two movies should wrap up this amazing journey for these characters."

