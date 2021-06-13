 
Sunday Jun 13 2021
By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 13, 2021

Liam Payne gears up for upcoming Disney film

Lyricist and singer Liam Payne is reportedly working to lend his voice to a brand new Disney movie.

The movie in question, Ron’s Gone Wrong is a co-production with 20th Century Fox and according to Daily Star’s source, Liam was the company’s first pick from the start.

“Liam was asked earlier this year to do a song for Ron’s Gone Wrong. The track isn’t intended to be part of his second era following LP1 [Liam’s debut studio album] but more as an addition.”

The insider even revealed that the company is brainstorming a potential title track release before the movie hits streaming platforms as well. 

