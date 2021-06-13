Liam Payne gears up for upcoming Disney film

Lyricist and singer Liam Payne is reportedly working to lend his voice to a brand new Disney movie.

The movie in question, Ron’s Gone Wrong is a co-production with 20th Century Fox and according to Daily Star’s source, Liam was the company’s first pick from the start.

“Liam was asked earlier this year to do a song for Ron’s Gone Wrong. The track isn’t intended to be part of his second era following LP1 [Liam’s debut studio album] but more as an addition.”

The insider even revealed that the company is brainstorming a potential title track release before the movie hits streaming platforms as well.