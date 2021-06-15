 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Jun 15 2021
By
Web Desk

Marvel drops newest teaser for Scarlett Johansson-starrer Black Widow

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 15, 2021

The 24th film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe - Black Widow - featuring American actress Scarlett Johansson is on its way to having a dual release on July 9.

Marvel Studios is building up momentum and excitement in the run-up to the movie release with teasers and posters from the film. Marvel released on Sunday just another teaser poster.

Titled ‘Got This’, the brand-new 30-second promo from the upcoming MCU film sheds light on the first family of Scarlett Johansson’s superhero.

The movie is set before Natasha Romanoff turned into an Avenger or even a S.H.I.E.L.D agent. She was a master-spy working for KGB, Soviet Union’s now-defunct premier security agency.

Apart from Scarlett Johansson, the star cast of Black Widow includes Florence Pugh, David Harbour, O-T Fagbenle, William Hurt, Ray Winstone, and Rachel Weisz.

The Marvel Studios' YouTube channel - Marvel Entertainment - captioned the clip: "Family, back together again."

Check out the trailer. 


More From Entertainment:

Victoria Beckham drops jaws as she flaunts her ageless beauty

Victoria Beckham drops jaws as she flaunts her ageless beauty
No reconciliation between Harry and William 'until trust is restored'

No reconciliation between Harry and William 'until trust is restored'

Queen Elizabeth warns she will clap back after Meghan, Harry's baby name row

Queen Elizabeth warns she will clap back after Meghan, Harry's baby name row

Kim Kardashian wishes 'loyal friend' Chris Appleton on birthday

Kim Kardashian wishes 'loyal friend' Chris Appleton on birthday
A$AP Rocky gushes over Rihanna in new documentary, says he's blessed

A$AP Rocky gushes over Rihanna in new documentary, says he's blessed

Dwayne Johnson shares glimpse of iconic tattoo being revamped

Dwayne Johnson shares glimpse of iconic tattoo being revamped
Margot Robbie takes break from social media

Margot Robbie takes break from social media
Overcoming adversity, artists seek to inspire in new music video

Overcoming adversity, artists seek to inspire in new music video
French Montana's driver robbed at gunpoint, steal $340,000 worth of valuables

French Montana's driver robbed at gunpoint, steal $340,000 worth of valuables
Evanna Lynch addresses thoughts on ‘intimidating’ Harry Potter stars

Evanna Lynch addresses thoughts on ‘intimidating’ Harry Potter stars
Foo Fighters plan ‘intimate’ L.A MSG concert

Foo Fighters plan ‘intimate’ L.A MSG concert
Meghan Trainor touches on the strength she found with motherhood

Meghan Trainor touches on the strength she found with motherhood

Latest

view all