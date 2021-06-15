Marvel drops newest teaser for Scarlett Johansson-starrer Black Widow

The 24th film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe - Black Widow - featuring American actress Scarlett Johansson is on its way to having a dual release on July 9.



Marvel Studios is building up momentum and excitement in the run-up to the movie release with teasers and posters from the film. Marvel released on Sunday just another teaser poster.

Titled ‘Got This’, the brand-new 30-second promo from the upcoming MCU film sheds light on the first family of Scarlett Johansson’s superhero.

The movie is set before Natasha Romanoff turned into an Avenger or even a S.H.I.E.L.D agent. She was a master-spy working for KGB, Soviet Union’s now-defunct premier security agency.

Apart from Scarlett Johansson, the star cast of Black Widow includes Florence Pugh, David Harbour, O-T Fagbenle, William Hurt, Ray Winstone, and Rachel Weisz.

The Marvel Studios' YouTube channel - Marvel Entertainment - captioned the clip: "Family, back together again."

Check out the trailer.



