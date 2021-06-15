Billie Eilish to share stage with H.E.R, Kid Cudi as Amazon celebrates anniversary

American music sensation Billie Eilish is all set to share the stage for a digital concert with H.E.R and Kid Cudi. Amazon will broadcast the event live around the world starting June 17.

The eCommerce giant is organising the event as part of celebrations in connection with the company’s anniversary. Amazon has given special offers on the festive occasion known as Prime Day. It has a massive sales event on June 21 and 22.

Billie Eilish will perform songs from her second album, “Happier Than Ever.”

"These iconic artists have not only broken new ground in music but are inspired storytellers, culture creators, and visionaries," Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios, said in a statement to ET.

"We’re thrilled to partner with Billie, H.E.R., and Cudi to bring these authentic and deeply personal specials to fans around the world as we celebrate Prime Day."

Amazon Music also dropped the trailer for the event. “The Prime Day Show is a three-part special event featuring award-winning artists Billie Eilish, Kid Cudi and H.E.R. in an immersive musical experience,” said Amazon Music on its YouTube channel.

“These groundbreaking performers fuse music with powerful visuals and storytelling transporting fans into unique worlds.”



The event can be viewed free of cost on Amazon’s streaming platform.