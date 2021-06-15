 
Showbiz
Tuesday Jun 15 2021
MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza Mir-starrer ‘Dhoop Ki Deewar’ trailer is out now

MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Tuesday Jun 15, 2021

Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza Mir-starrer ‘Dhoop Ki Deewar’ trailer is out now

The trailer of the much-awaited web-series Dhoop Ki Deewar, starring Pakistani celebrity couple Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir in the lead roles, has been released, taking over the hearts of fans on social media.

The Alif actress took to Instagram and shared the trailer.

Sajal posted the trailer with caption, “Dhoop ki Deewar” followed by a heart emoji.

“No matter who wins the war, both nations face the loss. When everything falls apart, what will they choose: Hate or Heart?”

She continued, “Dhoop Ki Deewar, a Zindagi Original, premieres on 25th June on ZEE5”.

