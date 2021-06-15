Jennifer Lopez wishes her ‘baby sister’ Lynda Lopez on her 50th birthday

 
Tuesday Jun 15 2021
US singer Jennifer Lopez extended love and sweet wishes to her ‘baby sister’ Lynda Lopez on her 50th birthday.

Sharing sweet photos with Lynda Lopez, the Dance Again singer wrote “My baby sister…I love you…you are and have always been my original bestie…my partner in crime, my ride or die.”

She continued “The one who has always celebrated me in the good times and encouraged me in the tough ones. You are a brilliant, shining angel on earth with a pure heart and a genuinely beautiful soul.”

The singer further said “You deserve all the best things in life and on your birthday I wish you peace, health, happiness, success and most importantly…all the love your heart could ever desire. Happy birthday @lyndalopez08!!!!! #IfYoure26Im28!! #Sisters #Familia #TrueLove”.

Earlier, Jennifer Lopez celebrated the sister’s birthday with her rekindled love Ben Affleck at Nobu in Malibu, California.

The singer’s two children, 13-year-olds Max and Emme, whom she shares with Marc Anthony, her ex-husband, were also present.

