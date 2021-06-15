 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Jun 15 2021
By
Web Desk

Why Mary-Kate, Ashley Olsen remained largely absent from media, acting

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 15, 2021

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen have shared why they continue to increase the gap between them and their past as child stars.

In an interview with i-D, the duo spoke about how they are living their lives as “discreet people” as they run luxury fashion label The Row.

"That's how we were raised," Mary-Kate said.

Sharing why the sisters remained largely absent from mainstream media, Ashley said that they did not want their clothing label to be associated with them.

"We didn't want to be in front of it, we didn't necessarily even want to let people know it was us. It was really about the product, to the point where we were like: Who could we get to front this so that we don't have to?"

Despite the sisters being well-known, they insisted that they wanted to “make something of ourselves” from their fashion house from behind the scenes.

"We had just moved to New York. We were 18 years old and I think what we did know was that we wanted to take that time to take a break from what we were previously doing and to explore things that interested us, and explore what life has to offer..." she said, before Mary-Kate finished her sentence, saying, "Creatively."

More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears will not be present in person for next court battle for conservatorship

Britney Spears will not be present in person for next court battle for conservatorship
Alex Rodriguez, Katie Holmes romance rumours put to rest

Alex Rodriguez, Katie Holmes romance rumours put to rest
Imran Abbas prays for Dr Yasmin Rashid's recovery from cancer

Imran Abbas prays for Dr Yasmin Rashid's recovery from cancer

Lisa Banes, 'Gone Girl' actress, dies in road accident

Lisa Banes, 'Gone Girl' actress, dies in road accident

Chrissy Teigen gets daughter Luna's 'messy, imperfect' drawing tattooed

Chrissy Teigen gets daughter Luna's 'messy, imperfect' drawing tattooed

Emily Ratajkowski says movie This is 40 treated Megan Fox's character 'badly'

Emily Ratajkowski says movie This is 40 treated Megan Fox's character 'badly'
Atiqa Odho elected chairperson of Actors Collective Trust

Atiqa Odho elected chairperson of Actors Collective Trust

Komal Aziz Khan urges women to try to become financially independent

Komal Aziz Khan urges women to try to become financially independent

Princess Diana's brother reacts to BBC report about Martin Bashir

Princess Diana's brother reacts to BBC report about Martin Bashir
Millie Bobby Brown shoots thrilling scene for highly anticipated Stranger Things

Millie Bobby Brown shoots thrilling scene for highly anticipated Stranger Things
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck leave no doubt on romance after packing on PDA

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck leave no doubt on romance after packing on PDA
Reason why Kendall Jenner never shared her love life on KUWTK unearthed

Reason why Kendall Jenner never shared her love life on KUWTK unearthed

Latest

view all