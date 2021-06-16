 
Wednesday Jun 16 2021
By
Web Desk

Reese Witherspoon gets emotional while opening up about her relationship with kids

Wednesday Jun 16, 2021

Charming showbiz personality Reese Witherspoon nearly broke into tears as she opened up on her relationship with her kids in an interview with actress Tracee Ellis Ross.

The 45-year-old, in the new issue of Interview magazine, told actress Tracee Ellis Ross: 'I never expected the kind of relationship I have with them.'

Witherspoon - who has three children daughter Ava, 21, and sons Deacon, 17, and Tennessee, eight - said: 'My gosh, I’ve been crying a lot this week. I’ll have memories of my kids when they were little, or I’ll remember my favorite English teacher from high school, and I’ll just burst into tears.'

The Oscar-winning actress revealed: 'That makes me want to cry, the idea of having a long relationship with adult children.'

The Morning Show star went on to say: 'I never expected the kind of relationship that I have with them, but it’s so rewarding to be able to have kids that you can process life with a little bit, and they help me understand the complexities of what it means to be a human now.'

