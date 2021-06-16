 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 16 2021
By
Web Desk

Piers Morgan brands Chrissy Teigen 'worst kind of shameless, duplicitous woke celebrity’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 16, 2021

Piers Morgan has hit out at Chrissy Teigen for public apology over her historic Twitter comments.

The 35-year-old model issued a public statement on Monday, admitting she ‘was a troll, full stop’.

Her apology was met with a mixed response from fans as some of them claimed she was ‘only sorry she’s been exposed’.

Teigen's statement came after Courtney Stodden revealed the vicious messages she had received from the star in the past.  

Michael Costello - Designer and Project Runway contestant - also alleged that the mum-of-two accused him of being racist, leaving him suicidal.

The former Good Morning Britain host, in his latest column, branded her the ‘worst kind of shameless, duplicitous woke celebrity’.

Taking aim at John Legend’s wife, Morgan wrote: ‘So, like everything else in Chrissy Teigen’s warped world, her mea culpa yesterday was a lie, a sham and deliberate attempt to con the world into thinking she’s a nice person really. She’s not and never has been.’

More From Entertainment:

Anne Hathaway was the ninth choice for her iconic role in ‘Devil Wears Prada’

Anne Hathaway was the ninth choice for her iconic role in ‘Devil Wears Prada’

Prince Harry blasted for making incessant attacks on royal family

Prince Harry blasted for making incessant attacks on royal family

London theatres face 'disastrous delay' for full re-opening

London theatres face 'disastrous delay' for full re-opening
Khloe Kardashian 'frustrated' by sister Kourtney's decision of being private about love life

Khloe Kardashian 'frustrated' by sister Kourtney's decision of being private about love life
Justin Bieber, Lil Baby to headline Jay-Z's Philadelphia music festival

Justin Bieber, Lil Baby to headline Jay-Z's Philadelphia music festival

Kim Kardashian celebrates daughter North West's birthday

Kim Kardashian celebrates daughter North West's birthday

Harvey Weinstein can be transferred to Los Angeles, judge rules

Harvey Weinstein can be transferred to Los Angeles, judge rules
Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber spend fun-filled weekend with friends in Mexico

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber spend fun-filled weekend with friends in Mexico
Reese Witherspoon gets emotional while opening up about her relationship with kids

Reese Witherspoon gets emotional while opening up about her relationship with kids
Scarlett Johansson-starrer Black Widow: Check out all trailers

Scarlett Johansson-starrer Black Widow: Check out all trailers
Meera says her family receiving death threats

Meera says her family receiving death threats

Vin Diesel sheds light on bond with Paul Walker, daughter Meadow Walker

Vin Diesel sheds light on bond with Paul Walker, daughter Meadow Walker

Latest

view all