Piers Morgan brands Chrissy Teigen 'worst kind of shameless, duplicitous woke celebrity’

Piers Morgan has hit out at Chrissy Teigen for public apology over her historic Twitter comments.

The 35-year-old model issued a public statement on Monday, admitting she ‘was a troll, full stop’.

Her apology was met with a mixed response from fans as some of them claimed she was ‘only sorry she’s been exposed’.

Teigen's statement came after Courtney Stodden revealed the vicious messages she had received from the star in the past.

Michael Costello - Designer and Project Runway contestant - also alleged that the mum-of-two accused him of being racist, leaving him suicidal.

The former Good Morning Britain host, in his latest column, branded her the ‘worst kind of shameless, duplicitous woke celebrity’.



Taking aim at John Legend’s wife, Morgan wrote: ‘So, like everything else in Chrissy Teigen’s warped world, her mea culpa yesterday was a lie, a sham and deliberate attempt to con the world into thinking she’s a nice person really. She’s not and never has been.’

