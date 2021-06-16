 
Wednesday Jun 16 2021
Web Desk

Michael Costello 'still waiting' for Chrissy Teigen's apology after bullying claim

Designer Michael Costello said that he has yet to receive an apology from Chrissy Teigen after he alleged that she and her stylist Monica Rose severely bullied him.

The Project Runway alum released a follow-up statement on Entertainment Tonight, saying that the model’s second apology, published on Medium, would not be enough but rather should prove she has turned into a new leaf through her actions.

“I want to be clear — I do not wish ill on anyone. We are all works in progress and we deserve the opportunity to prove that we can do better. But progress takes time. We must show through actions that we have changed. After all, actions speak much louder than a 10-minute apology written on a notepad,” he said.

“However, nothing takes away from the years of trauma being bullied and blacklisted in the industry has left me.”

The designer insisted that he was not seeking revenge against the Cravings author but simply decided to speak up after being “silenced for so long”.

“I’m still waiting for Chrissy Teigen and anyone who bullied me to reach out to me,” his statement continued. “If they truly acknowledge that their actions are wrong, I welcome them with open arms to have a real conversation.”

