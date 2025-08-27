Tom Cruise grows insecure of Pedro Pascal as he continues to woo fans: Source

Photo: Tom Cruise jealous of Pedro Pascal after Brad Pitt rivalry: Source

Tom Cruise is reportedly seething at Pedro Pascal sudden rise in Hollywood.

A new report of RadarOnline.com established that the veteran actor sees the 50-year-old star as a rival whose career choices fall “way short” of his own big-screen ethos.

An insider claimed that the 61-year-old star has grown increasingly frustrated at the attention lavished on Pascal, who has become Hollywood’s so-called “daddy” figure thanks to acclaimed roles in both film and television.

This year alone, Pascal has appeared in Materialists, Eddington, and Fantastic Four: First Steps, which has become a new source of insecurity for the Cruise.

"Tom might be in his 60s, but he has no intention of stepping aside. His drive is still as strong as ever," the source began.

He has softened with time and even patched things up with Brad Pitt, but Pedro is the competitor who really bothers him now," one source revealed.

Dishing more details, a second source added, "It’s really tied to Tom’s outlook. He thinks true movie stars should stay in film rather than bouncing between movies and TV."

"Pedro has built his reputation doing exactly that, and Tom doesn’t respect it. For him, the goal is packing cinemas – it’s what defines his career, and he treats it with total seriousness," the spy confided.

Meanwhile, the Top Gun star’s insecurities have also surfaced in his personal life amid romance rumors with Ana De Armas.

While Cruise looked muscular and vital during a Vermont outing with the 37-year-old actress, sources claimed his otherwise fit physique is overshadowed by prominent pecs.

"Tom wants to get the pesky problem fixed once and for all. Surgery seems to be his only option. There’s lipo and excision – or a combo of both – to suck the fat out," an insider shared.

"The only thing that’s bugging him are his man boobs, but he intends to fix them – and soon," the source concluded.