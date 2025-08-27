Jennifer Aniston 'warned' beau Jim Curtis' before ex's comments about him

Jennifer Aniston 'annoyed' about beau Jim Curtis' ex spilling beans

Jennifer Aniston's new hypnotist boyfriend Jim Curtis’s ex has spilled the beans about what he’s like, and the actress isn’t happy about it.

Lyssa Pettinato, 37, revealed that she went on "a few years ago" and had him on her MissJudged podcast in December.

In a new interview with the U.K. paper The Daily Mail, Lyssa said she calls Jim "Uncle Jesse" (from Full House), implying that he’s attractive.

“He's got a nice face. He is a successful guy. He is really smart. I think that a lot of women are drawn to that," she said.

While Lyssa didn’t say anything critical about Jim, Aniston is highly uncomfortable with an ex-girlfriend of her beau yapping to the media.

"She tries very hard to keep her relationships under wraps – especially this one, so it's a huge annoyance," a source told Radar Online.

"She warned Jim about how dating her would expose him to public scrutiny, and now his ex is spilling details about him and talking about Jen as if she knew her," the mole added of the Friends actress.

In July, Aniston and the lifestyle coach were seen getting cozy on a yacht with her longtime pal Jason Bateman and his wife Amanda Anka.

In her interview, Lyssa also said, "I think he's definitely a really great guy. I think he would be a fantastic partner to somebody. He's the type of person that can get along with most people. He's unproblematic."

Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis have been linked since June this year.