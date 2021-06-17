 
Thursday Jun 17 2021
Web Desk

Queen, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle voted 'most respected' royals by youths

Web Desk

Thursday Jun 17, 2021

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been voted by the young people of Britain as the “most respected” royals after the Queen.

According to a survey led by stem4 - a charity that promotes positive mental health in youths - 26 per cent of 1,032 people between the age of 13 and 25 voted for Queen Elizabeth as the “most respected” royal, closely followed by Harry and Meghan with 21 per cent of the votes.

Prince William and Kate Middleton came in next with 11 per cent of the votes polled.

Harry will travel to UK next month and deliver a keynote speech at a Kensington Palace ceremony honoring Princess Diana. The Duke has reportedly been invited to a one-on-one lunch with Queen Elizabeth.

The participants, according to the Independent, like the Duke and Duchess of Sussex because 'they are brave and resilient - even when things go wrong, they carry on.'

