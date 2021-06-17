Chrissy Teigen plans to clear her name in Meghan and Harry-style Oprah chat

American supermodel Chrissy Teigen after issuing an apology for her past abusive behavior, wishes to do a tell-all with Oprah Winfrey.



Sources revealed to Rob Shuter’s Naughty But Nice podcast that the author is getting advised to stay away from the public eye but she is planning to do a detailed interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Insiders revealed: “Chrissy is in talks with Oprah to do a Meghan Markle sit-down type interview and tell her truth. Chrissy is a fighter and believes that she is such an excellent communicator that there isn’t a mess she can’t talk her way out of!”

“Every news outlet in the world has contacted Chrissy about getting her first on-camera interview, but Oprah is her first choice,” the source shared.

“If Oprah can forgive Chrissy, then so can the nation,” added the grapevine.