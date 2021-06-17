 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Jun 17 2021
By
Web Desk

Chrissy Teigen plans to clear her name in Meghan and Harry-style Oprah chat

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 17, 2021

American supermodel Chrissy Teigen after issuing an apology for her past abusive behavior, wishes to do a tell-all with Oprah Winfrey.

Sources revealed to Rob Shuter’s Naughty But Nice podcast that the author is getting advised to stay away from the public eye but she is planning to do a detailed interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Insiders revealed: “Chrissy is in talks with Oprah to do a Meghan Markle sit-down type interview and tell her truth. Chrissy is a fighter and believes that she is such an excellent communicator that there isn’t a mess she can’t talk her way out of!”

“Every news outlet in the world has contacted Chrissy about getting her first on-camera interview, but Oprah is her first choice,” the source shared.

“If Oprah can forgive Chrissy, then so can the nation,” added the grapevine. 

More From Entertainment:

Meghan won't join Harry at the unveiling of Diana's statue in England, according to new report

Meghan won't join Harry at the unveiling of Diana's statue in England, according to new report
Queen, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle voted 'most respected' royals by youths

Queen, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle voted 'most respected' royals by youths
Demi Lovato's story makes Jane Fonda break into tears

Demi Lovato's story makes Jane Fonda break into tears
Angelina Jolie shows off her grace in all white dress during a recent outing

Angelina Jolie shows off her grace in all white dress during a recent outing
Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Dua Lipa to perform at iHeartRadio Festival

Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Dua Lipa to perform at iHeartRadio Festival
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott get back together

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott get back together
Kim Kardashian lavishes praise on Kanye West's new girlfriend Irina Shayk: 'great fit'

Kim Kardashian lavishes praise on Kanye West's new girlfriend Irina Shayk: 'great fit'
Russell Crowe plans coastal Australian film studio

Russell Crowe plans coastal Australian film studio
Megan Thee Stallion donates $800 for fan's funeral

Megan Thee Stallion donates $800 for fan's funeral

Game of Thrones' Cersei Lannister calls for Palestine's liberation

Game of Thrones' Cersei Lannister calls for Palestine's liberation

Jennifer Lopez saw Ben Affleck as 'the one that got away' after 2004 split

Jennifer Lopez saw Ben Affleck as 'the one that got away' after 2004 split
Dwayne Johnson opens up about running for president

Dwayne Johnson opens up about running for president

Latest

view all