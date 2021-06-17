Kim Kardashian’s best friend Jonathan Cheban lavishes praise on Kanye West

Jonathan Cheban, Kim Kardashian’s best friend, revealed new details about her split from Kanye West, suggesting he could see break-up was on the cards.

During his appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, he said: 'Everything is open on the show, they question everything. I am not surprised it really happened, I love them both.'

Jonathan- who has regularly appeared in KUWTK, showered praise on the rapper, saying that he 'misses' the Kanye's ‘brilliant energy’ since they split. ‘He is always ahead of the times, he is inspiring,’ he said of Kanye. Kim's friend called the former couple 'amazing'.

The reality TV star, who filed for divorce in February after six years of marriage, would share custody of their four children with the 44-year-old rapper.

Kim Kardashian, 40, is reportedly busy with her family and preparing their new TV show, due to launch on Hulu.

Jonathan Cheban shared his thoughts on the relationship of the couple, saying: He ‘loves’ both Kim and Kanye and misses the rapper’s 'brilliant energy'.