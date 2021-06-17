John Legend reveals how Chrissy Teigen is coping with her fall from grace

American singer John Legend has broken his silence on his wife and supermodel Chrissy Teigen’s recent cyber-bullying scandal.



According to a report by the Daily Mail, the All of Me singer gave an update on how the author was doing after her ‘woke’ and ‘kind’ image tumbled to the ground when her past a bully came back to haunt her.

When asked by photographers about how she is doing, outside the couple’s Los Angeles mansion on Tuesday, Legend replied: "She’s doing great.”

Legend’s comment comes three days after she issued an extensive apology on Instagram where she admitted to trolling Courtney Stodden and other stars before she became a prominent celebrity herself.