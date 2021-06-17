 
entertainment
Thursday Jun 17 2021
Web Desk

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani elated over upcoming wedding: 'They can't wait'

Web Desk

Thursday Jun 17, 2021

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani cannot wait to walk down the aisle and start their life together

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are prepping for their upcoming nuptials after getting engaged months ago. 

The couple cannot wait to walk down the aisle and start their life together.

"Ever since they got engaged, they have both been adamant that no wedding will happen until it's safe for family and friends to attend. Gwen expressed early on that she really wanted a summer wedding," a source said. 

"She was upset earlier this year when it seemed to be no end in sight for the pandemic. She slowly started planning the wedding this spring though," the insider added. 

"They are both ecstatic that it can finally happen. They are getting married this summer. Gwen's boys will be very involved," the souce said. "Blake is a great extra dad and very close with the boys."

