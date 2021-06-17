Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner 'fully back on' after two-year breakup

Kylie Kenner and Travis Scott seem to be fully back together after they spend some time with their three-year-old daughter Stormi Webster as a family.

The group had a family night out at the 72nd annual Parsons Benefit in New York City where the rapper was honoured.

In the event, an onlooker told People that the Kylie Cosmetics founder and Scott were not shy at showing their affection for one another.

"Travis and Kylie were being very sweet and cute together," the source says. "They were holding hands and seemed fully back on."

At the event, the musician revealed that he still “loves” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star when giving a speech after accepting an award.

The Out West rapper gave a shout out to Kylie as well as Stormi saying: "Stormi, I love you and wifey, I love you."

Kylie had stirred rumours of a potential reunion after she flew to New York to support her ex.

According to an E! News source, the trio posed together for photos as a family and at one point the rapper put his arm around the reality TV star and she even put her hand on his back.