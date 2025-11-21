Jennifer Love Hewitt drops rare pics to mark her 12th wedding anniversary

Jennifer Love Hewitt is celebrating her 12th wedding anniversary with husband Brian Hallisay.

Taking to her Instagram handle on November 20, the 46-year-old actress posted a set of cozy photos of herself with her hubby.

In one of the shared selfies, Jennifer and Brian look stunning in a black-coordinated outfit.

"12 years of being married to the man of my dreams," The I Know What You Did Last Summer star captioned the carousel of images.

"Happy Anniversary my love," she added.

For those unversed, Jennifer tied the knot Brian in 2013. The couple shares three children - daughter Autumn James, 11, and sons Atticus James, 10, and Aidan James, 4.

Previously, in an interview with E! News, the Ghost Whisperer actress revealed why she decided to raise her kids outside the limelight.

"It's a different business than when I started," said Jennifer. "It's not quite as simple and easy with social media and all of that stuff now."

During the interview, the actress also shared the advice she and Brian gave to their daughter after she expressed her interest in the entertainment industry.

"Our big thing with her is, even though my experience as a kid actor was very positive, I think we've both sort of said, ‘Stay in school, do that,'" Jennifer explained.

"'Grow up. Wait until you're a little bit older. Don't take all of this on quite yet,'" added the Party of Five alum.