Angelina Jolie reveals her children wanted to testify against Brad Pitt

Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie claimed that three of her children with ex-husband Brad Pitt wanted to testify against him in their bitter custody case, according to court documents.

The Maleficent star's lawyers reportedly filed papers in her efforts to disqualify Judge John Ouderkirk from ruling over the case.



As per reports, the former celebrity couple initially agreed to Ouderkirk as a private judge to keep the details of the case sealed.

But last summer, Jolie alleged the judge's relationship with one of Pitt's lawyers compromised the case.

Pitt and Jolie - who finalized their divorce in 2019 - are parents to six kids: Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14 and twins Vivienne and Knox, 12.



Jolie's legal team claimed earlier this year that the presiding judge denied the actress 'a fair trial, improperly excluding her evidence relevant to the children's health, safety, and welfare, evidence critical to making her case'



Angelina Jolie previously accused Brad Pitt of behaving abusively to son Maddox. The Academy Award-winning actor faced no charges in connection with the incident amid probes from the FBI and social services.

