 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Jun 18 2021
By
Web Desk

Angelina Jolie reveals her children wanted to testify against Brad Pitt

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 18, 2021

Angelina Jolie reveals her children wanted to testify against Brad Pitt

Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie claimed that three of her children with ex-husband Brad Pitt wanted to testify against him in their bitter custody case, according to court documents.

The Maleficent star's lawyers reportedly filed papers in her efforts to disqualify Judge John Ouderkirk from ruling over the case.

As per reports, the former celebrity couple initially agreed to Ouderkirk as a private judge to keep the details of the case sealed.

But last summer, Jolie alleged the judge's relationship with one of Pitt's lawyers compromised the case.

Pitt and Jolie - who finalized their divorce in 2019 - are parents to six kids: Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14 and twins Vivienne and Knox, 12.

Jolie's legal team claimed earlier this year that the presiding judge denied the actress 'a fair trial, improperly excluding her evidence relevant to the children's health, safety, and welfare, evidence critical to making her case'

Angelina Jolie previously accused Brad Pitt of behaving abusively to son Maddox. The Academy Award-winning actor faced no charges in connection with the incident amid probes from the FBI and social services.

More From Entertainment:

Scarlett Johansson-starrer Black Widow starts receiving good reviews

Scarlett Johansson-starrer Black Widow starts receiving good reviews

Eddie Hall prepares for a bout with Game of Thrones' Hafthor Bjornsson

Eddie Hall prepares for a bout with Game of Thrones' Hafthor Bjornsson
Dior channels ancient Greece for Cruise collection

Dior channels ancient Greece for Cruise collection
TikToker Kashif Zameer arrested for deceiving Ertugrul actor Engin Altan

TikToker Kashif Zameer arrested for deceiving Ertugrul actor Engin Altan
Billie Eilish slammed for using racial slurs and mocking Asian people

Billie Eilish slammed for using racial slurs and mocking Asian people
Kevin Spacey accuser who tried to sue anonymously is dismissed from case

Kevin Spacey accuser who tried to sue anonymously is dismissed from case
Vanessa Hudgens quashes beauty standards praising Kendall Jenner's body

Vanessa Hudgens quashes beauty standards praising Kendall Jenner's body

Paris Jackson touches upon coming out to 'religious family'

Paris Jackson touches upon coming out to 'religious family'

Naya Rivera’s ex Tahj Mowry remembers her on 1st death anniversary

Naya Rivera’s ex Tahj Mowry remembers her on 1st death anniversary
Fast & Furious 10: Vin Diesel hints Paul Walker's daughter Meadow may appear

Fast & Furious 10: Vin Diesel hints Paul Walker's daughter Meadow may appear
Kim Kardashian to tone down sultry photos amid lawyer journey?

Kim Kardashian to tone down sultry photos amid lawyer journey?
James Corden gives ‘Friends’ reunion cast a surprise visit

James Corden gives ‘Friends’ reunion cast a surprise visit

Latest

view all