Billie Eilish's beau Matthew Tyler Vorce apologises for his 'homophobic' and 'racist' language

Friday Jun 18 2021
Friday Jun 18, 2021

Billie Eilish's boyfriend Matthew Tyler Vorce has apologised for his alleged use of racist and homophobic language.

"I am so sorry for the hurt I have caused," the actor penned, referring to posts where he allegedly used homophobic, racist and body-shaming language

Sharing the apology on his Instagram Story, Eilish's boyfriend apologized for the "offensive" words he used on social media in the past.

The 29-year-old penned: "I want to apologize for the things that I wrote on social media in the past. The language I used was hurtful and irresponsible and I understand how offensive those words are." 

The actor added: "Whether it was a lyric, a quote o rjust me being dumb, it does not matter. I am ashamed and deeply sorry that I used them in any context. It is not how I was raised and it is not what I stand for."

He continued. "I shouldn't have used this language in the first place and I won't use it again. I am so sorry for the hurt I have caused."

The apology comes after fans found old social media posts in which Billie Eilish's boyfriend Matthew Tyler Vorce allegedly used racist and homophobic slurs.

