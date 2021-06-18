Faysal Qureshi spills the beans on 'Fitoor' and its initial name

Faysal Qureshi is revealing bombshell behind-the-scenes secrets on his superhit drama Fitoor.

Speaking in a recent interview, the actor shared that the Geo Entertainment show was initially called Affair. After a lot of deliberation, the makers decided to change the name in order to avoid controversy.



“I think Abdullah Bhai and Asad (producers), said that they will change the name, even though I personally liked it but they said that they want to make something more out of it,” said Faysal Qureshi.

Faysal went on to explain how Fitoor is more suitable for the plot of the story since everyone has their own fitoor(madness) in the show.

Mehmal has her own Fitoor, Haider, Dilnasheen and Hamza have their own Fitoors, he explains.

The drama, which also stars Hiba Bukhari, Kiran Haq, and Wahaj Ali in prominent roles, is helmed by 7th Sky Productions.