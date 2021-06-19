 
entertainment
Saturday Jun 19 2021
Miley Cyrus' ex-girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter expecting first child

American pop singer Miley Cyrus' former girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter announced that she is going to be a mother for the first time.

The 32-year-old actress, taking to her Instagram feed, posted a silhouette of herself standing next to her boyfriend while revealing her baby bump.

Sharing the happy news with her fans on social media, Kaitlynn Carter shows shadows of herself and her boyfriend against a rock wall.

She left a black heart emoji as a caption. The social media post earned Kaitlynn Carter a series of congratulatory messages from celebrity friends.

The actress is in a relationship with Kristopher for more than a year and is said to be more than excited to be a new mom.

Following a year of marriage with Brody Jenner, Kaitlynn decided to split in August 2019 and started seeing Miley Cyrus. However, she soon called it quits in September 2019.

Later, Kaitlynn described her two-month bond with Miley Cyrus as “a profound journey of self-discovery,” and not just a “same-sex affair.”

