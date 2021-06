Amber Heard on Saturday shared a message that she received from the director of "Aquaman 2".

Taking to social media, the actress posted a picture of card that read, "Amber, Welcome back to Atlantis".

"In quarantine," Amber Heard, who reprises her role as Meera, captioned her post.

According to reports, "Aquaman 2" directed by James Wan has been named "The Lost Kingdom".