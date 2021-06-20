 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Jun 20 2021
By
Reuters

Britney Spears unsure of when she will take the stage again

By
Reuters

Sunday Jun 20, 2021

Britney Spears arrives at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, U.S., August 28, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/File Photo

Britney Spears says she has no idea whether she will ever perform again.

Spears, who has not performed in public since late 2018 and is under a court-ordered conservatorship, made the statement in a video post on her Instagram page where she answered three questions that she said had been posed by her fans.

"Am I ready to take the stage again? Will I ever take the stage again," Spears, 39, said in the video posted on Thursday.

"I have no idea. I'm having fun right now, I'm in a transition in my life and I'm enjoying myself. So, " she said.

Her comments follow repeated pleas by fans for reassurance that she is well amid growing conspiracy theories that she is being kept against her will and is sending cryptic messages for help through her prolific Instagram posts.

They also come a week ahead of her plans to address the Los Angeles court overseeing the conservatorship that has managed her personal and business affairs since her mental health breakdown in 2008.

Spears on Thursday did not speak about the conservatorship but she answered two other questions that she said fans had asked.

One was about her favorite business trip (to Italy where she stayed with designer Donatella Versace.) The other was about her shoe size (a size 7.)

Spears last performed in public in October 2018 at the Formula One Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, at the end of her "Piece of Me" world tour.

More From Entertainment:

Tom Hiddleston opens up about uncertainty around the success of ‘The Avengers’

Tom Hiddleston opens up about uncertainty around the success of ‘The Avengers’

Gwyneth Paltrow says ex-husband Chris Martin is now like a ‘brother’

Gwyneth Paltrow says ex-husband Chris Martin is now like a ‘brother’

Ex-police chief regrets not interrogating Martin Bashir earlier over Diana interview

Ex-police chief regrets not interrogating Martin Bashir earlier over Diana interview
Prince Harry had a ‘fierce and bitter’ fight with William after which he was ‘thrown out’

Prince Harry had a ‘fierce and bitter’ fight with William after which he was ‘thrown out’
Piers Morgan launches a fresh attack against ‘Princess Pinocchio’ Meghan Markle

Piers Morgan launches a fresh attack against ‘Princess Pinocchio’ Meghan Markle
Prince Charles determined to keep Meghan, Harry’s kids deprived of royal titles, perks

Prince Charles determined to keep Meghan, Harry’s kids deprived of royal titles, perks
Probe results of bullying allegations against Meghan Markle could be delayed by 2022

Probe results of bullying allegations against Meghan Markle could be delayed by 2022
Doctor who tried to save Diana after car crash recalls horrific night for the first time

Doctor who tried to save Diana after car crash recalls horrific night for the first time
Angelina Jolie’s outing with son Knox proves he is taking after his dad Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie’s outing with son Knox proves he is taking after his dad Brad Pitt
Emilia Clarke reveals Marvel very particular about secrecy of new projects

Emilia Clarke reveals Marvel very particular about secrecy of new projects

Billie Eilish says 'hated every second' of making her debut album

Billie Eilish says 'hated every second' of making her debut album
'LFG': New film about US soccer stars to begin streaming on HBO Max on June 24

'LFG': New film about US soccer stars to begin streaming on HBO Max on June 24

Latest

view all