Sunday Jun 20 2021
Prince William thought Meghan was ‘stealing his brother’ by ‘following an agenda’

Sunday Jun 20, 2021

Royal author Robert Lacey’s updated version of his book is spilling new details about the drama that rolled out behind closed doors.

The historical assistance for Netflix’s The Crown updated an earlier edition of his book—Battle of Brothers: William, Harry and the Inside Story of a Family in Tumult—and revealed how most of the hostilities began owing to William questioning his sister-in-law’s intentions.

According to Lacey, the Duke of Cambridge told an old friend that he thought Meghan “governed by fear” and was “following an agenda” owing to which he was “very concerned" as he was of the view that his brother was "being stolen away."

He also wrote that Prince William’s wife Kate Middleton had been "wary of [Meghan] from the start.”

Lacey quoted staffers of Kensington Palace saying "people felt run over" by Meghan and were unable to figure out “how to handle her.” 

