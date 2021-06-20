Gwen Stefani throws surprise birthday party for fiance Blake Shelton

American singer Blake Shelton just received the sweetest surprise from his soon-to-be bride Gwen Stefani.

On Friday, the duo was surrounded by family and close friends to celebrate the birthday bash of the 45-year-old country singer.



Stefani also shared a bunch of throwback photos and videos of beau Blake on her Instagram handle.

In one of the clips, fans could also see a surprised country singer walking hand in hand with Stefani into a room full of ballons reading "HBD 45 BLAKE"



"Celebrating my besties b day today love u," captioned Stefani alongside the video.



Take a look:







