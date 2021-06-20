 
Sunday Jun 20 2021
Kit Harrington's wife worried after cousin goes missing

Sunday Jun 20, 2021

Rose Leslie, who played Ygritte in the HBO fantasy series Game of Thrones, has revealed that her cousin has gone missing.

In a video doing the rounds on social media, the wife of Kit Harrington aka Jon Snow asked for her cousin to get in contact with their family after he went missing after leaving work in Brixton.

Rose said in the video, “This is a message for my cousin Philippe Fraser. “It’s your birthday today but you have been missing since the 8th of June. “Your friends and family are very worried about you so please get in touch. And a very happy birthday to you, wherever you are.”

According to British media,  Rose’s cousin Philippe Fraser was working at the Hootananny in Brixton, was last seen leaving work with two rucksacks and has not been seen since.


