Olivia Munn recalls unglamorous details of John Mulaney's balcony proposal

Olivia Munn describes hilarious moment from John Mulaney's proposal

Olivia Munn has shared new details about John Mulaney’s marriage proposal.

Speaking on Today with Jenna & Friends on November 19, Munn said Mulaney first tried to get proposal guidance by texting her best friend, who relayed the question to her.

Munn then told her friend she wanted a quiet, private moment without family or an elaborate setup.

She later learned Mulaney had been preparing the exact opposite and had considered involving her relatives. After abandoning that plan, he proposed while they were staying at the Bel Air Hotel.

Munn said the balcony setting came with its own complications, including an aging hot tub area that featured several warning signs.

One sign in particular became an unexpected centerpiece. “Right behind the hot tub, there are eight signs and one of them says ‘No diarrhea,’” she said.

She added that the message is visible if anyone zooms in on their engagement photos. She admitted Mulaney had not noticed the sign before proposing.

Munn and Mulaney, who are parents to Malcolm and Méi, married over the Fourth of July weekend in 2024. The couple did not speak about their engagement publicly until after the wedding.