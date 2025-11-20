 
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez take major role at 2026 Met Gala

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's sponsorship set to shape 2026 Met Gala guest list

Geo News Digital Desk
November 20, 2025

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez will take center stage at the 2026 Met Gala as its lead sponsors.

 The Metropolitan Museum of Art confirmed Monday that the pair will fund a major share of the event. The role gives the couple major influence over fashion’s biggest night since the contribution will likely run into the seven-figure range.

Their sponsorship puts special attention on the guest list, meaning the 2026 Met Gala could see high-profile attendees much like the guests at the couple’s recent wedding in Venice, which drew a mix of prominent entertainment figures and political leaders.

Sánchez’s style preferences may also play a role. Since she often favours streamlined and sheer designs, this could align with early expectations that the dress code could highlight more body-focused interpretations of the “Costume Art” theme. Her influence, along with Bezos’, is expected to factor into how the event’s aesthetic takes shape.

Bezos previously attended the gala as an honorary chair in 2012 and returned in 2019.

