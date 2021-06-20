 
entertainment
Sunday Jun 20 2021
Web Desk

Web Desk

Sunday Jun 20, 2021

Demi Lovato addresses new take on ‘total transparency’

Demi Lovato recently sat down for a chat and got candid about her new approach to artistic transparency.

The star got candid with the Audacy Check In and was quoted saying, “It’s really draining if you don’t have a good support system in place and luckily I have, not only a good system, but also a great structure around me so my weeks still have a good amount of structure.”

“My down time is scheduled, my work time is scheduled and I’m able to balance everything well because of the parameters I’ve put in place for myself.”

“I think it’s important that I never lose that transparency with my fans because that’s what has brought me so close to them. Being able to have conversations with them about what they’re going through and keeping that line of communication open is important to me.”

“I do pick and choose a little bit more and try to limit my exposure so that I’m not all in your face but just enough to where I still feel I have a pulse on what going on in the world and [in] my career.”

