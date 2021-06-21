Jameela Jamil joins Marvel Cinematic Universe as Titania in ‘She-Hulk’

Jameela Jamil will be joining the cast of the MCU series, She-Hulk as Titania, the arch nemesis of She-Hulk

British actor Jameela Jamil is gearing up to step into the shoes of a villainous character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Good Place star will be joining the cast of Disney+’s new MCU series, She-Hulk as Titania, who is the arch nemesis of She-Hulk.

Meanwhile, the lead role of She-Hulk will be going to Orphan’s Black star Tatiana Maslany.

Jamil’s evil character will have the superpowers of super strength and super stamina, as reported by Cinema Blend.

Moreover, Mark Ruffalo who played Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe might also be making an appearance on the show along with Renée Elise Goldsberry, Ginger Gonzaga, and Tim Roth who have also been roped in.