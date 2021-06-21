 
Showbiz
Monday Jun 21 2021
Web Desk

Kapil Sharma shares first photo of son Trishaan on Father’s Day

Web Desk

Monday Jun 21, 2021

Kapil Sharma shares first photo of son Trishaan on Father’s Day

Indian comedian Kapil Sharma on Sunday mesmerised his millions of fans with first glimpse of son Trishaan on Father’s Day.

The Kapil Sharma Show host took to Instagram and posted the first sweet snap of baby boy Trishaan and daughter Anayra together on public demand.

The actor-comedian wrote in Hindi which reads: “Anayra and Trishaan together for the first time on the strong demand of the public. #happyfathersday #fathersdaycelebration #love #gratitude #family #kids #father #daughter #son #anayra #trishaan.”

The endearing post has won the hearts of the fans on social media.

Kapil and his wife Ginni welcomed their son Trishaan on February 1, 2021.

The couple, who got married in 2018, also have daughter Anayra, born in December 2019.

