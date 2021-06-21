Chrissy Teigen pays tribute to John Legend amidst intensifying bullying debacle

Chrissy Teigen shared a photo of her husband John Legend with their two kids and gave a shout-out to him

American supermodel Chrissy Teigen is waxing poetic about husband and singer John Legend on the occasion of Father’s Day.

Taking to her Instagram amidst her cyber bullying scandal, the author shared a photo of her husband with their two kids and gave a shout-out to him.

In the emotionally-charged caption, Teigen said: “There are no words. Only tears that I am fresh out of. To our everything, we love you forever.”

Legend responded to the tribute from his wife by commenting heart emojis underneath.

Teigen, who has been married to the singer since 2013, was recently stuck in a heated controversy after her past cyber bullying antics came to surface and she was brutally bashed on social media. In the midst of the scandal, her husband stood by her side in the face of mounting criticism.

