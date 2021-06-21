 
Monday Jun 21 2021
When Prince William locked horns with Charles over EU law because of Kate

Monday Jun 21, 2021

Dispute happened when William was courting Kate and paparazzi chased her around for unwanted photographs

Prince William feuded with his father Charles because of then-girlfriend Kate Middleton over an EU law. The dispute happened when William was courting Kate and paparazzi chased her around for unwanted photographs. 

As a result, William asked his team to look into privacy rulings in the European Court of Human Rights. Royal expert Robert Jobson explained how this did not go down well with Charles.

In his book, William’s Princess, he wrote, “William’s concerns may have been understandable, but they also proved a source of slight tension between him and his father."

“Charles sympathised with Kate’s lot but he felt recourse to the European Court of Human Rights was ill-advised and could open up a whole new can of worms for the royal family which, after all, depends on positive publicity for its very existence as a privileged, expensive and unelected institution.

“Besides, Charles has never been a great fan of laws that he views as all too often abused by the undeserving at the cost of the greater good, and to the detriment of his country’s sovereign laws.”

He added, "William knew his father was uncomfortable with his proactive approach to the press and it was a source of some friction between them.”

