Zendaya hails Tom Holland's 'Spider Man' role

‘Spider Man: Brand New Day’ is set to arrive in cinemas on July 31

Zendaya has shared some sweet words about Tom Holland as Spider Man: Brand New Day gets ready to hit cinemas.

The 29-year-old star said that the movie would not have been the same without Tom because of how much he cares about the role.

Speaking in new promotional material released by Sony Pictures and reported by People, Zendaya shared Tom does much more than just play Peter Parker.

The Euphoria actress explained that he is involved in every part of the movie and always wants to make sure Spider Man's story is done properly.

She said, “It definitely would not be the movie that it is without Tom Holland."

The Drama actress also praised the actor for caring about the character, the fans and every little detail in the film.

Zendaya then added, “nothing gets past him" because he pays close attention to everything happening during filming.

She went on to explain that he also works hard to make Peter Parker's emotional story feel real.

This is the fourth Spider Man movie starring Tom and Zendaya together.

The pair first met while making Spider Man: Homecoming in 2016 as they later fell in love, but have mostly kept their relationship private.

However, the cast includes Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo.

Spider Man: Brand New Day is set to arrive in cinemas on July 31.